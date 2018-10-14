Saeedi to attend WHO regional meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), will participate in the meetings of the 65th Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which will begin on Monday and last till October 18 in Sudan. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, will lead the Sultanate’s delegation to the session. The meetings will address strategic and health issues including advancing Universal Health Coverage, optimising WHO’s performance, preparing a draft for the Global Action Plan on the refugees and migrants health and a draft for the WHO Global Strategy on Health.

