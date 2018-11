Salalah: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Thursday paid an inspection visit to the construction site of the New Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

During the visit, Dr Al Saeedi was accompanied by Adviser Abdullah bin Aqeel Aal Ibrahim, Acting Deputy Governor of Dhofar, Shaikh Salim bin Ufait al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality, Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Mashaikhi, Director-General of Dhofar Governorate Health Services, and Eng Jamal al Shanfari, MoH Director-General of Projects & Engineering Affairs, along with number of DGHS officials.

It is worth mentioning that the new project of Sultan Qaboos Hospital will be built on a total area of 850,000 square metres the main building consists of ground floor, as well as six-floor with a total built up area for the Hospital building estimated of 200,000 square metres.

The Hospital has radiology department, which includes three x-ray machines, two CT scan machines, one MRI machine, another ultrasound device, bone-density device, a mammogram, pharmacy and medical laboratories.

It also includes a day-care unit, which consist of endoscopy departments, lithotripsy machine, nephrology department, operating rooms for minor procedures, a physiotherapy unit, and an advanced chemotherapy unit.

The new Sultan Qaboos Hospital has about 700 beds spread over the men and women various inpatients wards such as surgery, internal medicine, gynaecology and obstetric department, paediatrics, burns unit, children and adult ICUs, as well as 25 maternity rooms. In addition to two operating rooms, an integrated unit for accidents and emergency and isolation ward.

The Hospital includes administration offices, services buildings, medical and general store, sewage treatment plants, a helicopter airstrip, spare generators, drinking water purification equipment, cars parking and other general services.

The construction work, design, supervision and medical equipment for the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital costs RO 135 million.

— ONA