S Africa to invest $1bn in S Sudan’s oil sector

JUBA: South Africa will invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African minister for energy and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said. South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. The two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will also involve South Africa taking part in the exploration of several oil blocks, they said.

“When this refinery is complete, it will have the capacity of producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day,” Jeff Radebe (pictured), the South African minister said. A source from the South Sudanese government however said “there is no commitment to build a refinery” beyond the MoU calling for collaboration between the two countries to study the possibility of building it.— Reuters