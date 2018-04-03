S Africa pays tribute to Winnie Mandela, funeral on April 14

Johannesburg: South Africa on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Winnie Mandela, who died aged 81, as politicians hailed her as an inspirational anti-apartheid campaigner and defended her often controversial record.

The former wife of Nelson Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday, mourned by many who praised her as one of the most charismatic and energetic activists who fought white-minority rule.

Her convictions for kidnapping and fraud, and her reputation for overseeing brutal gang violence in black townships, were largely brushed aside by eulogies of her bravery, independence and integrity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who described her as “an abiding symbol of the desire of our people to be free”, confirmed that a memorial service would be held on April 11 and an official funeral on April 14.

Zweli Mkhize, a senior minister in the African National Congress (ANC) party government, said Winnie Mandela’s death marked “the end of an era” as she was a leading stalwart from the darkest days of the anti-apartheid struggle.

“We are losing the last few of those very committed freedom fighters and I think all we have to do is to always take lessons from her life,” Mkhize said outside Winnie Mandela’s house in Soweto where she lived for decades.

“When she had to face the apartheid government, she was fearless — but also among ourselves she was never shy to criticise.”

The outspoken leader of the radical opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party Julius Malema, who became a confidant of Winnie Mandela in recent years, was also among mourners at her modest two-storey red brick home on Tuesday.

“Because (she) was living among her people, and never betrayed her people, they gave her the title of the ‘Mother of the nation,’” he said.

“We are here to celebrate the life of a person who has never looked down on black people and the poor masses.”

Malema attacked those who criticised her chequered past, saying that “the least we can do is defend her in death and not allow the racists to insult her”.

“They fear her even in death —that is why they continue to call her names, that is why they continue to characterise her in a manner that we do not know.”

The ANC’s Women’s League, which Winnie Mandela once led, will stage a mass march to her home on Wednesday. The firebrand activist died peacefully in Johannesburg’s Milpark hospital on Monday. — AFP

Like this: Like Loading...