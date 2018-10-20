Ruwad programme honours 38 Omanis

Muscat, OCT 20 – As part of efforts to build a pipeline of talent for higher positions in the Group, Nama Group (formerly the Electricity Holding Company) concluded the second phase of its ‘Prospective Leaders Programme’ (Ruwad) with a ceremony honouring a cohort of 38 candidates across the Group companies. The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Hassan bin Mohammed al Lawati, Chairman of Nama Group Board of Directors, with the attendance of Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, Group CEO, as well as CEOs of subsidiary companies, and other key officials.

The Ruwad Programme, launched in 2014, is one of the developmental initiatives rolled out across Nama Group companies. The key objective of Ruwad is to identify employees showing high performance and potential and groom them to take leadership roles across NG’s structure. The Programme also aims at developing individuals’ capabilities and competencies, who are the most promising talents in the Group’s subsidiaries.

After the success of Batch 1, Numo Institute for Competency Development (NICD), a member of Nama Group, implemented the second phase in partnership with Takatuf, Oman’s leading Human Capital solutions provider, and HEC Paris, one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education. The objective of this partnership is to offer unique customised and powerful leadership programme and learning experience that includes case studies with real business challenges.

Omar al Wahaibi, CEO of Nama Group, said: “The acceleration of changes and technologies is so fast and carries out opportunities to lead utilities effectively. Therefore, the preparation of Human Capital is essential to align with global direction and drive us towards our desired future. Those potential leaders are the power who we are counting on to boost the Group’s services that contribute to the National Economy development.”

Shaikh Ibrahim al Harthi, Takatuf’s Managing Director, added: “Takatuf is honoured to work with Nama Group and help build capability within one of the nation’s strategic assets. Our partnership with HEC Paris and early engagement with Nama Group executives and sponsors proved to be very successful. We were able to develop action learning exercises based on real challenges. Moreover, the participants were given coaching sessions to further unlock their potential. These aspects combined tailored Ruwad programme in a way that promoted real engagement from the participants, and the outcome will be even greater.”

Related