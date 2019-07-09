Rustaq mass wedding tied 77 couples

Iman Issa Al abri –

Seventy-seven couples tied the knot at a mass wedding held last week in the wilayat of Al Rustaq in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The wedding ceremony was organised by the Social Development Committee represented by Al-Rustaq Charity Group, under the auspices of Hamad bin Saeed Al-Owfi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The mass wedding was attended by more than seven thousand people coming from different wilayats all to support their marrying family members or friends.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and was followed by a speech by the chairman of the wedding organising committee Haroun bin Nasser al Oufi.

In his speech, Al Oufi praised the efforts of the committee as well as the supporters who made it all possible for the newly-wed couples.

He also shared that mass weddings are a special event that brings joy to the public and memorable experience for those who benefits from the event.

Nasser bin Rashid al Abri, a member of the Shura Council, was pleased about the event commenting that it offered rich cultural programmes as presented by the Taraneem band that demonstrated extremely well the art of Razha.

The grooms were presented with souvenirs and plans are being made to organise more mass weddings in Rustaq in cooperation of the local community.