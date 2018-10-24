Rustaq College hosts open day for Civil Defence

Rustaq, Oct 24 – An open day for Civil Defence and Ambulance was organised by the Rustaq College of Education (RCE). It was hosted in cooperation with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance in South Batinah. The event saw an exhibition of equipment used in rescue operations. It also had a Civil Protection Section, Civil Protection and Safety Tools Building Section, Fire and Rescue Section along with the Ambulance Section. Lectures on first-aid were also held. A talk titled ‘First-aid and how to deal with some cases’, was presented by first agent Waleed al Abri, while a lecture on ‘Home Safety and Fire Handling and Safety at Home’ was delivered by Lieutenant-General Saeed al Siyabi, Head of Operations and Training Department at PACDA in South Batinah. The open day is part of a number of effective activities implemented by RCE to raise awareness among students and employees about safety at workplace and home.

Badriya Mohammed al Balushi