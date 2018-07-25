Russia’s Hermitage Museum hosts Oman Day

St Petersburg: The National Museum and the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) opened at the Apollo Hall of the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg in the Russian Federation, the first international joint exhibition to be held until the end of September. The exhibition came as part of the cultural events hosted by the Hermitage Museum last Monday under the name of “Day of Oman” as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Russian museum and the Sultanate’s National Museum to celebrate the Omani Renaissance Day.

The exhibition includes a very rare piece of a powder cartridge from northern Oman, made of brass with traces of silver, for locally made “Abufitila” gun, belonging to the period of Imam Said bin Ahmed al Busaidi (1783-1810), the second ruler of al Busaidi ruling family of Oman. It also includes a Holy Quran, an early example of the printed Quran. Each of its pages is printed using coloured lithography, an uncommon method of printing authentic copies of the Quran, which requires great skill from calligrapher and engraver. Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, NRAA Chairman, Members of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum, Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Russia, Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum and Rahma bint Qasim al Farsiya, Director-General of Museums at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture were present. Various institutions from the Sultanate also took part in the event including the National Museum, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism, NRAA, the Royal Symphony Orchestra of Oman and the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Russia. — ONA

