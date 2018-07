Saint Petersburg: The National Museum will organise Oman Day, on July 23 in collaboration with the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to mark the Renaissance Day.

The celebration will include a series of Omani cultural events. The National Museum, the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra and the Sultanate’s Embassy in the Russian Federation will take part in the events.

The Omani delegation will be led by Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, NRAA Chairman, and Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum.

The ceremony will be held on the historic Tsarist stage in Hermitage Museum, and will include a speech by Professor Mikhail Borisovich Piotrovsky, Director-General of the Hermitage Museum and another speech by Dr Al Dhoyani, NRAA Chairman.

The ceremony will also include an academic symposium on the history of Oman, with the participation of Gamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum, who will submit a presentation in the Russian language entitled “The National Museum in the Sultanate: the 21st Century Museum”.

Prof Alexandr Sidov, Director of the Orientalism Museum, will present a paper entitled “Samahram: A Historical Landmark on the banks of the Governorate of Dhofar.”

Prof Alessandra Avizini, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Pisa, will present a working paper entitled “The Site of the Historical Salut: Heart of Oman.

Professor Yevim Anatolyevich Rizvan, Deputy Director of the Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography in Saint Petersburg of the Russian Academy of Sciences, will present a paper entitled Archaeological Missions in Oman.

Among the highlights of the event will be the launching of a documentary about the history of Oman, entitled “Oman: Orient Pearl in the Land of Hope”, subtitled in Russian accompanied by a musical piece by the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra.

The first joint international exhibition between the National Museum and National Records and Archives Authority will be launched at the Apollo Hall at the Hermitage Museum and will continue until the end of September.

The National Museum is the most prominent cultural edifice in the Sultanate.

It is specialised in highlighting the treasures of the Omani cultural heritage since the beginning of human life in Oman about two millennia ago until the present.

It was established by Royal Decree in 2013 and thus became a legal personality in accordance with the experiences and international standards recognised in the classification of museums.

The Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg is one of the world’s largest and oldest museums with 3 million objects. It has international branches in Amsterdam, London, Las Vegas and Ferrara (Italy).

The Omani delegation will include Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Gamal bin Hassan,

Director-General of the National Museum at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and Rahma bint Qasim al Farsi, Director-General of Museums at the Ministry. — ONA

