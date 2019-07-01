Russian flash floods’ death toll rises to 7

MOSCOW: The death toll from flash floods in the Siberian region of Irkutsk has risen to seven, while nine other peoplere mained missing on Monday.

Authorities have provided assistance to about 24,000 residents of inundated areas, the regional administration said in a statement.

Torrential rains in the region have caused several tributaries of the Angara river to overflow, resulting in severe flooding. Thousands of residents have had to be rescued from their inundated houses.

“According to the latest data, seven people have fallen victim to the flooding. Nine are missing, a child is among them,” an emergency official told Russian state news agency TASS. More than 150 people have been hospitalised, the report said. Last week two residents of the rural town of Yevdokimova died after refusing to leave their home during an evacuation, the regional administration said. — dpa

