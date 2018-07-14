Russian Borscht

Ingredients

400 gr Beef Brisket — with fat parts

100 gr beetroot

100 gr white onion

100 gr white cabbage

100 gr carrots

100 gr potatoes

2pcs each colour bell pepper

20gr Tomato Paste

2pcs Bay leaves

10 ml olive oil

10 gr Salt

10 gr Black crushed pepper

1 bunch dill

20 gr Sour Cream

Method

Meat Preparation

Place the meat into a soup pot, fill it with water until the meat is totally submerged and bring the water to boil. Remove the impurities, add the bay leaves and allow to simmer for at least 4 hours.

If the meat starts falling apart, it is a good indicator that it’s ready. Do not add salt at this point. Adding salt while boiling will intensify the salty flavour.

The stock should have a strong beef bouillon flavour. Remove the beef from the stock. While it’s still hot, flake it into stripes. Keep it on the side.

Vegetable Preparation

Peel the beetroot and cut into thin strips or grate it on a large grater.

Peel the onion and cut into thin strips.

Clean the cabbage, remove the stem and cut into thin strips.

Peel the carrot and cut into thin strips or grate it on a large grater.

Peel potatoes and cut them into 2x2cm cubes and keep them in cold water.

Clean out the seed of the bell peppers and cut them into strips

Wash the dill and chop it finely. Keep on the side

Final Preparation

Heat up a heavy duty pan. Add olive oil into the pan. Add the onions and let them sear to get colour.

Add the bell pepper and stir fry. Add the beetroot and repeat the procedure. With all the vegetables combined, bring it up to high heat and add tomato paste.

Allow the paste to roast with the vegetables and then add a ladle full of beef stock to stop the sear.

Move all the vegetables from the pan into the beef stock and bring it to boil, giving it a nice strong red colour.

Add the cabbage and let the whole vegetable-beef stew to simmer for a while.

Season with salt and pepper.

Add the potatoes and let it simmer till the potatoes are cooked.

Check for seasoning once more, reduce the heat and add the beef stripes.

Place the Borscht into a deep bowl, place a spoon full of sour cream in the middle and add the chopped dill all over soup.

THE PRODUCT

Borscht is a reddish-purple, sour soup popular in several Eastern European countries with Russia and Ukraine putting their trademark touch to it. With beetroots being its main ingredient, variations on what comes along with it vary from country to country.

The Russian preparation is popular for the inclusion of pieces of beef, ham and Vienna sausages. Siberians prepare it with meatballs while those coming from the Poltava region use poultry meat for their preparation.

Borscht can also be prepared cold and without beets and come along with popular garnishes and sides like sour cream and rye bread pr croquette.

MEDICINAL

PROPERTIES

Beetroot, because of its distinctive colour is often used as food colouring and medicinal plant. It can be eaten boiled, roasted or raw and can be used to combine with any salad.

The betacyanin which give the beetroot its colour is said to contain a powerful agent believed to help suppress the development of some types of cancer. Red beetroots has also been identified as the most potent antioxidant vegetable and is a rich source of glutamine which helps maintain intestinal tract.

