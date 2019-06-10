Russia welcomes govt formation in Moldova

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it welcomed the formation of a ruling coalition and government in Moldova, and hoped to restore good relations between Moscow and Chisinau.

It also said it hoped the situation in Moldova’s capital would stabilise soon after Russia’s ally, President Igor Dodon, was temporarily relieved of his duties by a Moldovan court to allow a stand-in to call a snap election.

Meanwhile, two rival Moldovan governments held simultaneous cabinet meetings and accused each other of trying to usurp power on Monday, deepening a crisis brought on by an inconclusive parliamentary election in February.

Over the weekend, the leaders of the pro-European Union ACUM bloc and the Russian-backed Socialist Party agreed to form a government aimed at fighting corruption and keeping a party run by tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc out of power.

But Plahotniuc’s Democratic Party refused to recognise the new government and insisted that Pavel Filip, the prime minister who led the government until the election, was still in charge.

The United States, the EU and Nato urged both sides to show restraint. Russia welcomed the formation of the new government and hoped matters would stabilise soon.

ACUM leader Maia Sandu was sworn in as prime minister over the weekend and her government convened in parliament, while Filip’s cabinet met in the government building, which was blocked off by police officers and Democratic Party supporters. — Reuters

