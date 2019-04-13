Russia ties based on mutual respect: Al Mantheri

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri and his delegation returned from Russia on Saturday after concluding a four-day official visit in response to an invitation from Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Ivanova Matvienko. The delegation included State Council members Nada Hassan Mohammed al Jamali, Dr Ahmed Ali Mohammed al Mashikhi, Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Dr Hasan Ali Mohammed al Madhani and Dr Badria Ibrahim Khalfan al Shihi.

Earlier during the visit, the delegation had held meetings with Vice-Chairman of State Duma Sergey Neverov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov, besides Matvienko. Dr Al Mantheri had delivered a speech at the Federation Council which highlighted the growth in Oman-Russia relations. On Friday, Dr Al Mantheri and his delegation were received by Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow as part of their visit to Russia. During the conversation, they emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral relations in various areas.

Bogdanov appreciated the role played by the Sultanate in promoting regional stability and strengthening international peace and security. He also referred to the prospects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in many areas, based on good relations. The State Council Chairman pointed that the bilateral relations were based on mutual respect and joint cooperation. He referred to the sustained pursuit of the Sultanate and Russia to support constructive dialogue as an effective way to address regional and international issues.