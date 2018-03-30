Russia hits back with tit-for-tat expulsions

Moscow: Russia expelled diplomats from 23 countries on Friday in a wave of retaliatory measures against the West in a spy row, the biggest wave of tit-for-tat expulsions in recent memory.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the heads of missions from 23 countries earlier to tell them that some of their diplomats had to leave the country.

Germany and Poland each said that Russia was expelling four of their diplomats. Among the other countries that had similarly been told to pull their envoys were the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland and Lithuania.

The moves are in retaliation to a coordinated expulsion of Russian diplomats by Britain and its allies over a nerve agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

“This is certainly not a surprise,” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said through a spokeswoman, referring to Moscow’s expulsion of two of the country’s diplomats. Blok called upon Russia to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the attack by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The Russian foreign ministry also gave Britain a month to cut its number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number as Russia has in Britain. In Britain, the government remained adamant that Russia was in the wrong.

On Thursday, Moscow had announced that it would expel 60 US diplomats and close the US consulate in Saint Petersburg after the expulsion of its own diplomats and the closure of one of its US consulates.

In all, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US, EU members, Nato countries and other nations which are accusing Russia of being involved in the Skripal poisoning.

The diplomats had earlier been seen arriving at the Russian foreign ministry in flagged official cars.

The ministry had said in a terse statement that they would be “handed protest notes and told about the Russian side’s retaliatory measures.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow would respond with “tit-for-tat” measures, but they might “not only” be symmetrical.

The Kremlin insisted on Friday that Russia had not started the diplomatic war with the West.

On the streets in Saint Petersburg, passersby said they welcomed the decision to shut down the US consulate in the city.

In Washington, the State Department said on Thursday there was no justification for the Russian move and that the United States “reserves the right to respond”.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Russia’s expulsion of US diplomats marks a “further deterioration” in relations.

The hospital where Skripal and his daughter are being treated said on Thursday that Yulia, 33, was “improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition”, while 66-year-old Sergei remained in a critical but stable condition. —AFP

