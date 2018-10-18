Rusayl-Nizwa road widening on the anvil

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications plans to expand one of the busiest road networks in the country.

The tender board invited bids for the addition of the third and fourth lanes on the Rusayl – Nizwa road from the intersection of Muscat Expressway to the interchange at Bidbid.

The tender said that the companies specialized in road works and registered with the Tender Board can participate in the tender, with a bond value of RO3,000.

Documents for terms and conditions can be obtained through online service.

The board indicated that all companies must attach temporary insurance in the form of bank guarantee or check certified by one of the banks operating in the Sultanate with not less than (1%) of the value of the tender. Preferences will be given to the companies or institutions that include the largest percentage of Omanization and the possible purchase rate of national products.