Rusal removed from share, debt indexes

LONDON: International financial groups took action to distance themselves from the shares, bonds and metal of Russian aluminium giant Rusal after the United States imposed sanctions on the company. In Moscow, the government pledged to provide Rusal with short-term liquidity and offer other assistance while it also considered hitting back by looking at US goods or goods produced in Russia by US companies. Shares of United Company Rusal, one of the world’s biggest aluminium producers, will be deleted from global equity and debt indexes while its metal will not be allowed on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and the CME Group.— Reuters

