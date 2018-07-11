Rural women to be trained in dairy sector

Muscat, July 11 – An agreement was signed on Wednesday to promote capabilities of productive family members as well as rural women in the dairy sector. The agreement was signed between the General Directorate of Agriculture and Animal Resources in Batinah North and South, and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic) under the auspices of Shaikh Muhna bin Saif al Lamki, Governor of North Al Batinah.

Both agencies seek to develop the local community by supporting ‘productive families’ in sustainable projects.

A total of 15 women from Saham will be chosen for training comprising both theory and practicals, workshops and field visits in order to upgrade their knowledge in the dairy sector.

Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, General Manager of Corporate Support Services, Orpic, said: “This initiative is part of the ‘Tasneed’ programme launched by the company to support entrepreneurs and productive families.

It reflects our real commitment in terms of social responsibility, enlightened by His Majesty’s vision towards promoting SMEs on one side, and helping develop agricultural and livestock sector due to its importance in food security.”

The support includes financial, technical and marketing, he said.

Ibrahim bin Said al Ghaithi, Head of Agricultural Affairs Department in Batinah, said: “We look at providing rural women who work in dairy industry with new skills and make them learn new techniques through intensive training aimed at preserving local products, raising their marketing value and providing new job opportunities for productive families.” By improving the quality of their products, they would increase their incomes and boost the national economy at the same time, he added.

