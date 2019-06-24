Ruling party candidate declared winner of Mauritania election

NOUAKCHOTT: Mauritania’s government-backed candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani won the presidential election on Sunday, cementing the power of a ruling party that has positioned itself as an ally of the West against militants.

The electoral commission declared Ghazouani winner late on Saturday with 52 per cent of the vote. His nearest rival, anti-slavery campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, came second with 18.58 per cent, while third place candidate Mohamed Ould Boubacar, who is backed by Mauritania’s biggest party, got 17.85 per cent.

The election was the first in the sparsely populated Saharan nation’s history, since independence from France in 1960, to choose a successor to a democratically elected president.

None of the three remaining candidates got more than 10 per cent. Ghazouani has campaigned on continuing economic and security progress made under outgoing president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who took the helm in a 2008 coup, then won elections in 2009 and 2014. Under the leadership of the 62-year-old president, the economy has grown and will receive an extra boost when a large offshore gas field starts producing early next decade.

Hours earlier government spokesman Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham had declared Ghazouani “president-elect” at a news conference, and opposition candidates represented by Abeid said they would contest the results. — Reuters

