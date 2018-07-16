Royal Oman Police opens new police station building at Taqah

TAQAH: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Monday celebrated the opening of the new building of Taqah Police Station in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Taqah Police Station is a new security and service edifice to be added by the ROP to its achievements, as part of its continuous expansion covering all governorates of the Sultanate.

The premises is built as per the latest technical standards to provide the best police services to citizens and residents. The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail al Mashani, Adviser at the Diwan of Royal Court, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

The chief guest accompanied by Lt Gen Al Shraiqi and the attendees unveiled the commemoration plaque declaring the opening of the new Taqah Police Station. Then, they toured the station and its facilities.

Taqah Police Station includes sections for public security, investigation, criminal investigation, traffic accident, an operation room and administrative offices.

The new station also includes a building to provide police services in the fields of passports, residence, civil status and traffic.

The opening ceremony was attended by members at the State Council, members at Majlis Ash’shura, senior officers of ROP and other security and military units, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. — ONA

Related