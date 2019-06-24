Royal Office Minister receives US official

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to Secretary of State, in Muscat on Monday. The meeting reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the Sultanate and the United States in various fields and means of promoting them to serve interests of the two friendly countries. The meeting also touched on developments in the region and several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the US ambassador to the Sultanate. Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, also received Brian Hook. — ONA

