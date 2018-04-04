Royal Office Minister holds talks with Austrian defence official

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Wednesday Maj Gen Ochmar Kumanda, Chief of the Defence Staff in the Austrian Republic and his accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the Austrian Republic in all fields and promoting them to serve the joint interests between the two friendly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

VISITS CSC: Meanwhile, Maj Gen Ochmar Kumanda, and his accompanying delegation visited the Command and Staff College (CSC) of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj.

The guest was accompanied by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

Brigadier Amer bin Said al Mahri, CSC Commandant, officers at the CSC Guidance Authority escorted the guest and his accompanying delegation to a tour that included the college’s facilities, halls and classrooms.

The visiting guest and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the CSC, its general curricula and the modern equipment that contribute to achieving the CSC’s vision. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...