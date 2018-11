MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman will celebrate its annual day at the Said bin Sultan Navy Base in Musannah on Monday. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, will preside over the ceremony. The ceremony will include passing out parade of new batch of officers and presentation of medals for personnel. On November 3 every year, the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) presents its flag to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

