Royal Navy and Royal Army face off in tight clash

Defending champions Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) will take on Engineering services team at the Ministry of Defence, in the fourth round of 24th edition of Military League football at Salalah Sports Complex on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:30. Also, Royal Army of Oman will face off Royal Navy of Oman at 4:45 at the same venue.

Royal Court Affairs (RCA) team topped the Group B with six points after the conclusion of the third round, while Engineering services team at Ministry of Defence, topped Group A with goal differences over RGO and Royal Air force Oman (RAFO).

RCA team, one of the favourites to clinch this edition of the league, started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Royal Army of Oman while their second victory was against Royal Navy of Oman by 2-1. Royal Army of Oman team edged Royal Navy of Oman team 3/1. In group one, RGO team won against RAFO team 3/0, while Engineering services team at Ministry of Defence thrashed the defending champions by 4-0. RAFO team recorded only one victory until now against Engineering services team with 1/0.

As many as 12 goals has been scored from beginning of the Military League. Waleed al Saadi from Royal Army of oman team is leading the list of scorers with 4 goals.

The Military League features with six teams namely: Royal Guard of Oman, Royal Air force Oman and Engineering services at Ministry of Defence in Group one. Royal Army of Oman is clubbed with teams of Royal Navy of Oman and Royal Court Affairs in group two. First two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Sports Reporter

Salalah, July 20