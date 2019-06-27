Royal Hospital workshop focuses on occupational safety

STAFF REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JUNE 27 –

The World Day for Occupational Health & Safety at Work was observed on Wednesday at the Royal Hospital, represented by the Occupational Health & Safety Department, in collaboration with several government authorities.

A workshop, which was organised to mark the occasion, was attended by Dr Muhanna al Musalhi, Assistant Director-General of Royal Hospital, along with administrative and medical cadres, and the staff working in the field of occupational health and safety from various government institutions in the Sultanate.

Waria al Ghafri, Head of Occupational Health & Safety Department, said that the event was organised as part of the World Day for Occupational Health & Safety at Work, which is observed on April 28 every year under the theme of ‘Safety & Health and the Future of Work’.

Al Ghafri added that the workshop highlighted the latest information in this field with a view to enhancing the awareness of professionals about ways to prevent injuries caused by the work environment.

Speakers at the workshop dealt with the common injuries that happen in the health sector and also introduced to the participants methods of medical and chemical waste disposal and management in health institutions.

The workshop also addressed the issues of assessing medical fitness for work, the eligibility for emergency sick leaves, prevention and dealing with fires at workplaces, as well as legal aspects regarding compensation in the event of occupational injuries.

