Local Main 

Royal Hospital to launch new system for appointments

Oman Observer

Muscat: To develop and improve the quality of medical services provided to
the community, The Royal Hospital in Muscat will launch a new system for
doctor appointments from February 27.

The hospital has urged everyone to help make the implementation of this new system a success to serve the patient perfectly.

It may be noted that several out-patients referred from the various regional hospitals in the Sultanate and from health care facilities in the capital attend the various specialist clinics at the hospital each day.

 

You May Also Like

Iranian speaker’s message for Majlis chairman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iranian speaker’s message for Majlis chairman

Oman TT goes big with international tourneys

Anuroop Athiparambath Comments Off on Oman TT goes big with international tourneys

Crackdown: 244 people, including women, arrested for residency law violations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crackdown: 244 people, including women, arrested for residency law violations