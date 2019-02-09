Royal Hospital to launch new system for appointments

Muscat: To develop and improve the quality of medical services provided to

the community, The Royal Hospital in Muscat will launch a new system for

doctor appointments from February 27.

The hospital has urged everyone to help make the implementation of this new system a success to serve the patient perfectly.

It may be noted that several out-patients referred from the various regional hospitals in the Sultanate and from health care facilities in the capital attend the various specialist clinics at the hospital each day.