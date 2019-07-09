Royal Hospital registers over 9,600 births last year

MUSCAT: The Royal Hospital recorded 9,628 births during 2018, marking an increase of 33 per cent compared to 2017, which stood at 6,456 births.

Statistics showed that the outpatient clinics of gynaecology and obstetrics at the hospital received 28,831 people during 2018, while admitted cases in these departments accounted for 23,071 cases. The Gynaecology & Obstetrics Department has 145 beds divided into four sections: the 112-bed admission section, 20-bed gynaecology section, 6-bed emergency unit, critical care section with 8 beds along with the outpatient clinics specialised in gynaecology and obstetrics.

Outpatient clinics comprise 21 specialised clinics including 13 pregnancy and birth clinics, as well as 10 gynaecology clinics in various specialties. The outpatient clinics also have a number of clinics specialised in different gynaecology field including the fertility clinics, gynaecologic oncology, hysteroscopy & hormone-related disorders clinic, general gynaecology clinic, cervix clinic, as well as a joint clinic between the gynaecology and the National Diabetes & Endocrine Centre.

In addition, the outpatient clinics perform specific tests in chromosomes of both chorionic and amniotic fluid. The number of surgical or laparoscopic interventions in gynaecology & obstetrics stood at 3,645, ranging from complex, intermediate and minor operations. The most prominent surgical interventions were in the fields of caesarean sections, hysterectomy by endoscopy, complex operations for cases with tumours in the ovarian and cervix area, as well as operations for endometriosis cases of third and fourth degrees. — ONA

Related