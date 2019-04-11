Royal Hospital International Conference kicks off

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of The Research Council presided over the Second Royal Hospital International Conference at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday.

The three-day conference is organised by the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Royal Hospital, in cooperation with the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB), Oman Medical Association along with a number of government and private health institutions.

The second international conference includes a series of multidisciplinary conferences representing most of the specialties in the Royal Hospital.

The conference aims to review the latest developments in medicine, draw upon the regional and international expertise and learn about the newest techniques, medications and devices of the pharmaceutical companies.

Dr Qasim al Salmi, Director of the Royal Hospital, pointed out that in the past year, the hospital witnessed new achievements, where it launched the National Hyperbaric Center, carried out many critical operations and modern services and activated the National Liver Transplantation Program, as well as the LEAN Management programme among others.

Dr Al Salmi also added that the medical conferences are important events to enable continuing medical education and an urgent need to expand knowledge and exchange experiences among the medical cadres, which contribute to providing safe and high-quality health services. Therefore, organising such an international conference is an opportunity for the health workers to participate and take advantage.

Dr Bassim al Bahrani, Head of the Organizing Committee of the Conference, indicated that 360 eminent local and international faculty are giving deliberations on current topics of interest from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Jordon, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, gave a lecture about the innovation in patient safety. He also touched on the current Sultanate’s situation in the map of the world’s countries in terms of patient safety, where the Sultanate ranked among those countries that observing and applying the general standards and measures of patient safety.

About 2,700 medical and paramedical staff from the Royal Hospital, the health institutions in the Sultanate, the private sector and civil associations, as well as participants from the GCC countries are taking part in the conference.

More than 300 international and local speakers specialised in different medical specialties are participating in the Conference.

During three-day, the conference discusses many specialised topics through: 18 workshops, 120 scientific sessions and 400 lectures including anesthesia, critical care, medical responsibility, paediatric, internal medicine, hyperbaric medicine, quality and patient safety, histopathology, oncology, nursing, gynaecology, pharmacy, general surgery, urology, radiology and molecular imaging, nuclear medicine, staff health and wellness, as well as administrative and financial affairs.

At the end of the ceremony, HH Sayyid Shihab honoured the best scientific posters.

In addition, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, inaugurated the exhibition of the pharmaceutical companies and medical devices and equipment.

A number of workshops related to the urology and scientific research started at the lectures hall of the Royal Hospital on Thursday before the inauguration ceremony.

On the sidelines of the conference, a Medical Responsibility Seminar “The Law and Medicine” organised by the Legal Department of the Royal Hospital, will be held for two-days.

A total of 21 CME Accreditation points has been adopted for the attendees from the Oman Medical Specialty Board.

