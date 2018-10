October 31—- The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) will celebrate its Annual Day on Thursday, which falls on November 1st every year, under the patronage of HE Darwish bin Ismail bin Ali al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs. The ceremony, which will be held at the RGO Command’s field, will include a graduation ceremony of a new batch of recruits, who recently joined the military service.

