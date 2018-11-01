Royal Guard of Oman marks Annual Day

MUSCAT: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) celebrated its Annual Day, which falls on November 1 every year, at the RGO parade ground on Thursday.

The ceremony to mark the RGO Annual Day was held under the auspices of Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs. The RGO also celebrated the graduation of new recruits and pinning of long service medals on RGO personnel.

The ceremony began with playing the Royal Anthem upon the arrival of the chief guest to the parade ground. Then, the chief guest inspected the front row of the graduates. The graduates then staged performances in military infantry and weapon movement. They also formed a portrait called ‘November the History of A Nation Built by Qaboos 48’. The graduates made a performance with slow march in front of the main dais accompanied by the RGO music.

Al Balushi handed over certificates to top graduates. He also pinned special service medals on RGO personnel in recognition of their efforts in serving the country and His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, as well as their dedication in carrying out their national sacred duty.

The graduates chanted the RGO Anthem and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces while the RGO Free Fall Team staged a parachuting performance.

The ceremony was attended by their highnesses, chairmen of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), military and security departments, members of the State Council, senior officers at SAF, RGO, Royal Oman Police (ROP), other military and security departments, military attaches, invitees, RGO retired senior officers, RGO commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel. — ONA