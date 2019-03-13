Royal Decree promulgates Selective Tax Law

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Wednesday issued three

Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 23/2019 promulgates the Selective Tax Law after the statute has been presented before the Council of Oman.

Article 1 of the Decree states that the Selective Tax Law attached to this Decree shall be enforced.

Article 2 states that the Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs shall issue the Executive Regulation of the attached law within a period not exceeding 6 months from its date of enforcement.

Article 3 cancels all that contravenes the attached law or contradicts

its provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following the passing of 90 days from its

date of publication.

Royal Decree No 24/2019 establishes Food Safety and Quality Centre at the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources.

Article 1 establishes at the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources a centre to be named “Food Safety and Quality Centre” at a level of directorate general. The centre’s specialisations and its affiliation shall be defined under a decision of the Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources.

Article 2 stipulates that specialisations related to food safety and food quality, as stated in the laws, Royal Decrees and current regulations, shall be transferred to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, and that the Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources shall take over the specialisations prescribed to heads of departments specialised in laws, Royal Decrees and regulations related to food safety and food quality.

Article 3 states that employees whose work relates to food safety and food quality in the specialised departments concerned shall be transferred, along with their job status, to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, according to this ministry’s needs.

It also states that all allocations, assets, rights and obligations related to food safety and food quality shall be transferred to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources from the specialised departments concerned, provided the mechanism of transfer is determined in coordination between the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and heads of the specialised departments within a period of 6 months from the date of issue of this Decree.

Article 4 cancels all that contravenes this Decree or contradicts its provisions.

Article 5 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 25/2019 appoints a non-resident for the Sultanate. Article 1 of the Decree states that Ali bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi, Oman’s Ambassador to Tanzania, shall be appointed as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Amassador to the Comoros, Zambia and Burundi.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of issue. — ONA