Royal Court Affairs honours employees

MUSCAT: The Royal Court Affairs on Monday honoured many of its employees and retirees as part of the 13th annual ceremony for incentivizing and honouring employees, at the grand hall of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The ceremony was presided over by Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Royal Court Affairs Secretary-General, and attended by directors-general of departments of the Royal Court Affairs and many employees.

The event is aimed at expressing gratitude to the employees for their efforts during their years of employment as well as honouring those who have contributed to the work of the Royal Court Affairs.

Other staff such as those with outstanding achievements and projects, officers awarded for long service and good conduct, and officers awarded with special medals were also honoured.

The ceremony began with the singing of the Royal Anthem followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

The chief guest honoured retirees as well as employees who have worked for 25 years at the Royal Court Affairs.

The chief guest conferred medals of long service and good conduct on officers and presented them with a special medal.

A special YouTube channel dedicated to the honouring ceremonies of the Royal Court Affairs was launched on the occasion.

Yahya bin Salih al Hajri from the office of the organisation adviser at the secretary-general’s office, was named the Best Employee of the Year.

The event concluded with an operetta titled ‘Oman, Castle of Peace’. It reflected Omani people’s love to the country and His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The operetta’s message was inspired by His Majesty’s address to the Council of Oman in 2011 in which His Majesty thanked all those who contributed to protecting the nation, its achievements and stability.

