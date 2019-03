MUSCAT, March 16 – Royal Cavalry’s ‘Jiblani’ won the title of the first round of Arabian horses competitions in the 1,600 metres race held at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club recently. Royal Cavalry rider Tchouban Mazouri, and supervised by coach Younis al Kalbani, succeeded to be on top after tough competition from other riders. “Tahan” came in second position by the rider Khalid Khalifa al Nabouda.

Related