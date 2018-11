Royal Cavalry’s ‘Dock de Vost’ won the title in the fourth round of the competitions held at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on Sunday. Royal Cavalry rider Tchouban Mazouri, on Dock de Vost, succeeded to be on top after tough competition from other riders on various Arabian horses in the 1,600 metres race. Patrick Kosjerf on Bashayer claimed the second spot, while Roston Fransh on Emar finished third.

