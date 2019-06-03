Royal Cavalry wins 1st, 2nd place in French endurance race

Paris: The Royal Cavalry won the first and second place in the French Costaros, which was organized by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (IFES) for 120km.

The race included four stages, the first was for 40km, the second for 25km, the third for 33km and the last stage was for 22km. 38 horse riders from the Sultanate, France, Argentina, Italy, China, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland participated in the race.

The Royal Cavalry managed to win the first two places. The first place was won by Mahmoud al Marhoon, riding Delilah, and the second place was won by Saleh bin Salim al Balushi, riding Raga, and third place went to Franco Kozani of Argentina. –ONA