Main Oman 

Royal Cavalry wins 1st, 2nd place in French endurance race

Oman Observer , , ,

Paris: The Royal Cavalry won the first and second place in the French Costaros, which was organized by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (IFES) for 120km.

The race included four stages, the first was for 40km, the second for 25km, the third for 33km and the last stage was for 22km. 38 horse riders from the Sultanate, France, Argentina, Italy, China, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland participated in the race.

The Royal Cavalry managed to win the first two places. The first place was won by Mahmoud al Marhoon, riding Delilah, and the second place was won by Saleh bin Salim al Balushi, riding Raga, and third place went to Franco Kozani of Argentina. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3736 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Prices of fruits, vegetables from Salalah may increase

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Prices of fruits, vegetables from Salalah may increase

Omantel launches e-services for Security and Safety Services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel launches e-services for Security and Safety Services

34 infiltrators deported via Muscat Airport

Oman Observer Comments Off on 34 infiltrators deported via Muscat Airport