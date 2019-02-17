Oman Sport Sports 

Royal Cavalry win Sharjah race

MUSCAT: Royal Cavalry’s Arif, a stallion, won the race organised in Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Racecourse when he came first in the second race for pure Arabians which ran for 1,200 metres. The stallion was ridden by Ichtobian Mazor and trained by Younis al Kalbani. Juri, a mare owned by HH Khalifa bin Zaid al Nahyan, came second in the race, while Elisa Debal, owned by Mohammed Najem, came third. The race day included six races, including sixth race for Gulf Cup for Pure Arabians which was won by Mubasher al Khalidyah owned by Al Khalidyah Stables from Saudi Arabia.

