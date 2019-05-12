Royal Cavalry participates at Windsor Royal Horse Show

London, May 12 – Under the sponsorship of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Great Britain and North Ireland and Head of Commonwealth, Royal Cavalry’s Music and Traditional Horse Sports & Equestrian Skills Sections took part at Windsor Royal Horse Show on the occasion of 200th Victorian Anniversary. The show was held in London from May 9-12, 2019.

A Precedence

Upon arrival of the Queen at the display arena, Royal Cavalry’s music played British Royal Anthem. This is the first time that a foreign music band played British Royal Anthem which shows the bold relationship and the long historical ties between Oman and UK.

The Show

Windsor Royal House Show ran for 90 minutes and covered events and memories from the Victorian era including the music hall, travel by trains and industrial revolution. Around 500 musicians, riders and artists took part in the shows in addition to 400 horses and 30 coaches that portrayed 19th century Great Britain during Queen Victoria reign.

Royal Cavalry’s Shows

Royal Cavalry started its show by two horse-drawn music coaches entering the arena ( from the first gate) when Royal Cavalry’s band played Omani traditional music piece of Basher Al Khair. After that, Royal Cavalry’s dismounted band entered the arena (from the second gate) and played international music piece of (listeqran) in front of the royal box.

Displays

After that, riders from equestrian skills section performed various displays and Royal Cavalry’s music played Omani piece of Nakhl’s Fort. This was followed by displays of Rakhd Alardah and horse lying downs by riders from Traditional Horse Sports Section where the music played Omani piece of Falaj Daris. The displays were concluded by riders salute to the Queen before they exited from the arena.

Pleasure of Participation

Brigadier-General/ Abdulrazak Abdulqader Alshahwarzi, commander of Royal Cavalry, stated that the Royal Cavalry was invited to take part at Windsor Royal Horse Show on the occasion of 200th Victorian Anniversary. Riders from the Royal Cavalry’s music department and Traditional Horse Sports and Equestrian Skills Section took part in the show. He added that the Royal Cavalry’s music department was honoured to play the British Royal Anthem, which is the first time that a foreign band played British Royal Anthem in Britain. We feel happy for this participation and proud that Royal Cavalry’s performance was admired by the spectators and audiences.