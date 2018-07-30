Royal Cavalry clinch three titles in Newbury

MUSCAT, July 30 – In a big world-class victory, the Royal Cavalry won three cups of three important races in Dubai International Arabian Raceday, which was held at British Newbury Racecourse. Eighty pure Arabian horses competed in this race meeting including group 1 horses that had important international titles. Royal Cavalry’s Nafees won the main race after strong competition, while Hat-trick won three cups. “International Dubai Arabian Raceday at Newbury racecourse is one of the most important races where well-known horses take part. Royal Cavalry won three cups, most important of which is the main race where Nafees won. Brigadier-General Abdulrazak bin Abdulqader Alshahwarzi, Commander of Royal Cavalry expressed his joy of this victory especially that Nafees is bred by Royal Cavalry.

“The victory came from a plan for breeding horses for international races,” Alshahwarzi said. Royal Cavarly’s Nafees, Alshami and Tharwah continued securing top positions in international races and could compete with other horses in Dubai International Arabian Raceday and beat them. Nafees won the sixth race, main race, which was for pure Arabians, Group 1, and ran for 2,000m, ridden by Olivier Peleh and trained by Charles Gordon. Alshami, a stallion, won the fourth race which was for pure Arabians, Groups 1, and ran for 1,200m, ridden by Olivier Peleh and trained by Said al Badi. And Tharwah, a filly, won the third race, for pure Arabians, 1,400m, ridden by Olivier Peleh and trained by Said al Badi.

Nafees wins main Race

Bred by Royal Cavalry, stallion Nafees continued wining top positions in European horse race meetings. It won main race in Dubai International Race Meeting, group 1, named as Shadwell Dubai International Stakes, Group 1 PA, that ran for 2,000m. World known pure Arabian horses competed in this race, but Nafees won the race. Al Muwafaq, owned by Al Shaqab stud came second ridden by Julian Owg and trained by Thomas Foresey, while Mehdaf, owned by Athbah stud, came third.