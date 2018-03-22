Royal Cavalry clinch Ministry’s Shield

Royal Cavalry claimed the Ministry’s Shield after emerging as champions in the season ending tent pegging championships organised by the Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF) at the Al Rahba race course on Wednesday. The competitions were held in the Wilayat of Barka under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank, in the presence of Munthar bin Saif bin Hamad al Busaidi, OEF Chairman, Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Bakri, Wali of Barka and several top officials of the government cavalry, civil and military units and a large gathering of equestrian enthusiasts.

Fifty-six riders representing 14 different teams participated in the championships and Royal Cavalry won the first place and the Sports Ministry Shield for 2017-18 season with a total of 422.5 points from three days of competitions. Royal Cavalry ‘B’ came second with 412.5 points, while Royal Guard of Oman finished third with 409.5 points.

The Royal Cavalry team include riders Hamed al Riyami, Khalfan al Rawahi, Omar al Ahsani and Safwan al Maamari.

The Royal Cavalry ‘B’ team were represented by Masoud al Hadhrami, Hamed al Raisi, Salim al Manwari and Faisal al Rashidi.

The Royal Guard of Oman team included Hilal al Balushi, Nasser al Siyabi, Hisham al Bakri and Ali al Balushi.

Champion rider of season

Ali bin Khamis al Balushi of Royal Guard of Oman became the champion rider of the season 2017-18.

Hamad bin Nasser al Riyami of the Royal Cavalry clinched the second spot, while Hamad bin Saif al Risi of the Royal Cavalry finished third.

The positions were determined on the performance of the riders between November 2017 and March 2018.

In the season-ending championship, Hamad bin Nasser al Riyami of Royal Cavalry emerged as the best male rider, while Turkiya al Balushi from the Royal Guard of Oman was selected as the best female rider.

Hamad al Riyami was presented a car for the achievement, sponsored by Al Hashar and Partners. With 14 teams in the fray comprising 56 riders, the finals were held over 14 rounds. There were five rounds on Monday and five more on Tuesday and four on Wednesday.

The final results were announced on the points accumulated after the various rounds of the tent pegging, singles and team categories.

Cash prizes were given for the second to fifth places, the best team in the competition from the first to third places, the best rider in the season from the first to the third places and the best female rider from the first to the third places.

