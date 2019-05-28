Roy completes England warm-up game rout of Afghanistan

London: Jason Roy sealed an England thrashing of Afghanistan as the tournament hosts cruised to victory in their final match before the World Cup.

Roy made 89 not out on his Surrey home ground on Monday as England hammered outsiders Afghanistan by nine wickets with nearly 200 balls to spare. England, two days after losing their previous practice match to world champions Australia, returned to winning ways in convincing fashion ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa at the Oval on Thursday. A target of 161 was never likely to test England, with Roy proving as much in a 46-ball innings that included 11 fours and four sixes.

Before play started, England were boosted by the news that fast bowler Mark Wood had been passed fit to face South Africa after a foot injury and that one-day captain Eoin Morgan was back in the team following a fractured finger. Morgan did not field, however, and was not required to bat with the only wicket Afghanistan took coming when Jonny Bairstow was stumped by Rahmat Shah off Mohammad Nabi for 39. Roy ended the match in the 18th over of England’s reply with a six over midwicket. Archer strikes Earlier, Jofra Archer and Joe Root took three wickets apiece as Afghanistan slumped to 160 all out. — AFP