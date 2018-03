Muscat: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, received in his office on Tuesday Jordanian members of the Omani-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Nayef al Hadid.

The delegation praised the overall progress of the Blessed Renaissance and the comprehensive sustainable development led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm, also received the Jordanian delegation. SEZAD Chairman stressed the strong relations binding the Sultanate and Jordan and cooperation between the two countries in various fields. He said Duqm has several opportunities for foreign investors.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Hamad al Masroori, joint chairman of the Omani-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

The delegation held talks with Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

The Jordanian delegation visited Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Royal Opera House (ROH) Muscat. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp