Rouen: Shabab Oman II of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) is in Rouen, France to take part in the festival of sailboats until June 16. Shabab Oman II seeks to convey its mission of extending friendship and brotherhood between the Sultanate and the world through the introduction of Omani culture and food, introducing Oman’s maritime history and its deep-rooted heritage.

