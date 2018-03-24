Citizen arrested for impersonating police

The Muscat Department of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested a citizen on charges of impersonating police officers and committed three cases of forced robbery in Seeb. The accused targeted victims while leaving their place of work and claimed he was a police officer.

ROP also arrested two people in Seeb on charges of promoting the counterfeit currency.

The police in Muscat arrested two people of Arab nationality for presenting counterfeit Omani notes of RO50, while shopping from a commercial center in Seeb.

The defendants have confessed to he crime during interrogations.

