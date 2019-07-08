ROP to open new service building in Bidya

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will open a new service building in the Wilayat of Bidya on Thursday under the auspices of Major General Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy.

The multi-purpose building will provide services required for various needs like passports, residence, civil conditions and traffic for citizens and residents. A number of dignitaries, Royal Oman Police officers, Sultan’s armed forces, security services, shaikhs and charlatans and citizens will the inaugural function.

The building includes multiple facilities that provide a suitable environment and ideal for the nature of police work.