ROP to open new service building in Bidiya

MUSCAT, JULY 8 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will open a new service building in the Wilayat of Bidiya on Thursday under the auspices of Major General Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy. The multi-purpose building will provide services required for various needs like passports, residence, civil conditions and traffic for citizens and residents. A number of dignitaries, Royal Oman Police officers, Sultan’s armed forces, security services, shaikhs and citizens will attend the inaugural function. The building includes multiple facilities that provide an ideal environment for ROP services.

