ROP to open new police station on Sunday

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the inauguration of new Thamrit Police Station in Dhofar Governorate on Sunday. The Inauguration ceremony will be held under the auspices of Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under Secretory of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Suliman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for operations, a number of highnesses, senior ROP officers, Military and Security units. –ONA

