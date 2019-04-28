ROP to celebrate graduation of new batch next Tuesday

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate on Tuesday the graduation of new batch of its recruits under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations.

The ceremony will take place at the Military Parade Ground at Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in the Wilayat of Nizwa, in presence of a number of senior ROP officers, military and security personnel, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.