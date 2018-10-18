ROP sets deadline for detained vehicles in Al Dhahirah

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Public Relations Department, issued a declaration to all the owners of the detained vehicles as well as the finance and insurance companies related to those vehicles held in the parking areas of the police stations of Al Dhahirah Governorate. The ROP called for the termination of the procedures for the detained vehicles within two weeks.

In a statement ROP said that the traffic law authorizes the sale of the detained vehicles by public auction if the owner of the vehicle or his representative does not submit to receive them and pay their dues within six months from the date of vehicle detaining.