ROP resolves several theft cases

Muscat – The Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police in Buraimi, made thefts in case related to stealing of cash from a shop after they broke open the door. In another case, a caretaker was caught stealing cash from her employer’s safe.

The money was seized as the accused confessed to crime.

At the same level, the Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police in Dakhiliyah, arrested two suspects in the case of stealing a generator from a house under construction.

The defendants were referred to the judicial authorities to complete the necessary procedures against them