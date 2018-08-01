Local 

ROP resolves several theft cases

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police in Al Buraimi, arrested a person in a case related to stealing of cash from a shop after he broke open. In another case, a caretaker was caught stealing cash from her employer’s cupboard. The money was seized as the accused confessed the crime. In another case, the Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police in Al Dakhiliyah, arrested two suspects in the case of stealing a generator from a house under construction. The defendants were referred to the judicial authorities to complete the necessary procedures against them.

