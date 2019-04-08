Local 

ROP rescues citizen after fall from mountain

Oman Observer

A national was rescued after falling off a mountain in the Wilayat of Ibri. The citizen was airlifted to Ibri Hospital for treatment. ROP said on Twitter: “The aviation of Royal Oman Police (ROP) jointly with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) rescued a citizen after falling off a mountain in the Wilayat of Ibri. The citizen was airlifted to Ibri Hospital for treatment. ROP urges citizens and residents not to climb mountains unless they are strong enough to do so.”

